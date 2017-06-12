close
Shane Warne loses bet to Sourav Ganguly, promises to upload selfie with England shirt soon

Following a couple of rain-hit encounters and poor overall performance, Australia sought a premature departure from the Mini World Cup, leaving most of the cricketing fraternity in shock.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 21:34
Shane Warne loses bet to Sourav Ganguly, promises to upload selfie with England shirt soon

New Delhi: Before the ICC Champions Trophy began on June 1, if anyone would have been asked to pick 4 semifinalists, Australia would have surely made the cut never mind judging their credibility of making it to the finals or winning it.

Following a couple of rain-hit encounters and poor overall performance, Australia sought a premature departure from the Mini World Cup, leaving most of the cricketing fraternity in shock.

Shane Warne and Sourav Ganguly, who both have been giving their expert analysis as commentators and pundits for the Champions Trophy, had placed a bet on the outcome of the England – Australia match, with Warne, obviously backing the team from Down Under to come out victorious. Ganguly, on the other hand, picked England as the winners.

Here's the full conversation about the bet between Ganguly and Warne:

Ganguly: England is a very good side. They have a number of match-winners in their side. They have good side, better than Australia, I firmly believe.\

Warne: You think England are better than Australia. You buying me dinner if Australia win on June 10 and it won't be McDonald's.

Ganguly: I actually back England to win.

Warne: That's what I am saying, I'll buy you dinner if England win.

Ganguly: Fair enough.

Warne: One more thing. If Australia win, you will wear an Australia shirt for day and if England win, I'll wear an England shirt.

Ganguly: No problem.

".@SGanguly99 You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day," Warne tweeted confirming he had lost the bet.

".@SGanguly99 Trying to get an England ODI shirt sent to me so I can wear it in honour of our bet. Will tweet a picture asap !," the legendary leg-spinner confirmed that he'll be soon tweeting a picture wearing and Engalnd ODI shirt.

Don't know about you but we surely can't wait to see Warne wearing the blues of England!

The Steve Smith-led Aussies went head-to-head against England in the final Group A fixture on Saturday, hoping to end the hosts' unbeaten run in the competition and cement a spot in the last 4.

Courtesy a terrific partnership from centurion Ben Stokes and skipper Eoin Morgan, England secured a 40-run victory (D/L) after rain restricted their innings to 40 overs.

TAGS

Shane WarneSourav GangulyEngland Vs South AfricaEng vs SAChampions TrophyEngland ODI shirt

