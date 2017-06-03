close
Skipper Virat Kohli admits seeking 'master' MS Dhoni's advice every now and then

Kohli termed Dhoni, "a master" at identifying correct men for correct job.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 23:58
Skipper Virat Kohli admits seeking &#039;master&#039; MS Dhoni&#039;s advice every now and then

Birmingham: India skipper Virat Kohli says he may not agree with Mahendra Singh Dhoni on all aspects of the game but seeks the advise of his illustrious predecessor to make right decisions.

"Obviously, we won't agree to everything, but more often than not we end up agreeing to the same thing because we are thinking in the same manner, which is to make the team win regardless of what we sort of plan," Kohli said when asked about how valuable Dhoni has been in the current set-up.

Kohli then termed Dhoni, "a master" at identifying correct men for correct job.

"Identifying who is probably in a better mindset to do a certain job is something that he (Dhoni) has always been a master at and I keep seeking his advice every now and then to make sure that what I am thinking is on the right path."

"It's priceless to have his thoughts and views on different situations and things that he picks up are really minor. But they make a massive difference in the course of the game or tournament."

Virat KohliMahendra Singh DhoniIndia cricketICC Champions Trophycricket news

