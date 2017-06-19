Team India retain third place in ICC ODI rankings despite Champions Trophy loss

New Delhi: India retained their 3rd spot in ICC ODI team rankings released on Monday despite a 180-run loss to Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

However, Pakistan jumped two places to sixth position after they lifted their maiden Champions Trophy at the Oval in London.

Pakistan leapfrogged Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to move closer to direct qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup. Hosts England and the next seven highest-ranked sides as on 30 September 2017 will get direct entries.

South Africa, who were knocked out of the tournament by India in the group stage still remain the top-ranked team, although India, England and Bangladesh have all lost a point each.

In the ODI batsman rankings, India opener Rohit Sharma, who scored 123 not out in the semifinal against Bangladesh, gained three slots to reach 10th position.

Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who moved up up four places to joint-19th and Jasprit Bumrah, who climbed up 19 places to 24th gained in ODI bowler rankings after the tournament.

Pakistan's Hassan Ali, who was named the player of the tournament after finishing with 13 wickets, has gained 12 positions to reach seventh rank.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza gained three slots to reach 15th position among bowlers while opener Tamim Iqbal moved up to 16th position among batsmen, a gain of one rank after a continued good run which saw him score 70 against India in the semifinal and finish with 293 runs in the tournament.

The other semifinalist, England, saw its top four batsmen in the list - Joe Root (4th), Alex Hales (17th), Eoin Morgan (18th) and Jos Buttler (19th) retain their rankings.