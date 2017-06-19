close
Team India retain third place in ICC ODI rankings despite Champions Trophy loss

In the ODI batsman rankings, India opener Rohit Sharma, who scored 123 not out in the semifinal against Bangladesh, gained three slots to reach 10th position.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 23:22
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: India retained their 3rd spot in ICC ODI team rankings released on Monday despite a 180-run loss to Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

However, Pakistan jumped two places to sixth position after they lifted their maiden Champions Trophy at the Oval in London.

Pakistan leapfrogged Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to move closer to direct qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup. Hosts England and the next seven highest-ranked sides as on 30 September 2017 will get direct entries.

South Africa, who were knocked out of the tournament by India in the group stage still remain the top-ranked team, although India, England and Bangladesh have all lost a point each.

Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who moved up up four places to joint-19th and Jasprit Bumrah, who climbed up 19 places to 24th gained in ODI bowler rankings after the tournament.

Pakistan's Hassan Ali, who was named the player of the tournament after finishing with 13 wickets, has gained 12 positions to reach seventh rank.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza gained three slots to reach 15th position among bowlers while opener Tamim Iqbal moved up to 16th position among batsmen, a gain of one rank after a continued good run which saw him score 70 against India in the semifinal and finish with 293 runs in the tournament.

The other semifinalist, England, saw its top four batsmen in the list - Joe Root (4th), Alex Hales (17th), Eoin Morgan (18th) and Jos Buttler (19th) retain their rankings.

Ranking Team Matches Points Ratings
1  South Africa 50 5957 119
2  Australia 47 5505 117
3  India 36 4170 116
4  England 50 5645 113
5  New Zealand 46 5123 111
6  Pakistan 41 3885 95
7  Bangladesh 31 2905 94
8  Sri Lanka 49 4553 93
9  West Indies 32 2462 77
10  Afghanistan 30 1618 54

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 18  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
317
Runs
2 Rohit Sharma
| 304 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 293 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets