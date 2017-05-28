close
Twitter roasts Shoaib Malik for 'not because he is Muslim' remark on Indian pacer Mohammed Shami

India play Pakistan in their opening ICC Champions Trophy encounter on June 4.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 12:30
Twitter roasts Shoaib Malik for &#039;not because he is Muslim&#039; remark on Indian pacer Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik created a stir on Twitter for his religious remark on Indian speedster Mohammed Shami while answering a question during an #AskShoaib session on Twitter with ICC.

“The best bowler in the Indian team is Mohammed Shami, not because he is Muslim. I have seen his bowling and played against him also. For me, I find him tough,” Shoaib had said.

A few days back, video of Shoaib picking his favourite Indian bowler was released by ICC, but the comments made by the Pakistani batsman were deemed rather 'unnecessary' by Twitterati.

Here's the video of Malik answering the question :-

Here's how the Twitterati reaction followed:-

India are set to face Pakistan in the opening Champions Trophy encounter on June 4, and ahead of the high-profile clash, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad weighed in on his team's chances against the defending champions.

“We have a better record against India in the Champions Trophy, not in other competitions. We are looking to maintain that against them and it’s very exciting,” he said at his pre-tournament press conference.

“We have nothing to lose, we just want to play our natural game. We have just played a very good series in the West Indies, where the players performed very well. We are very hopeful of playing well in this tournament and we want to win it. It is a very exciting time for us, there have been a lot of practice sessions at Edgbaston and we are ready to play,” he had further said.

TAGS

Shoaib MalikICCMohammed ShamiICC Champions Trophy TwitterMuslimRelgioncricket news

