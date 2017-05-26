close
Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh's controversial statement on 'MS Dhoni getting more privilege'

Unhappy with the ICC Champions Trophy team selection, veteran offie Harbhajan Singh had come forth to express his disappointment at the double standard nature of MSK Prasad-led selection committee.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 15:41
Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh&#039;s controversial statement on &#039;MS Dhoni getting more privilege&#039;

New Delhi: Unhappy with the ICC Champions Trophy team selection, veteran offie Harbhajan Singh had come forth to express his disappointment at the double standard nature of MSK Prasad-led selection committee.

In an interview to NDTV, the Turbanator had revealed that MS Dhoni gets more privileges than him in terms of selection matters. "Yes there is no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen. But he has been captain and he understands the game and having him in the middle will help lot of youngsters and people out there who are not feeling great in particular moments. So he has that edge," he complained.

Well, there has been no comment from Dhoni as of now, but it seems that his fans are quite aggravated by the statement made by Bhajji. And with Twitter being the most popular social media platform, ample tweets have flown in since the interview. Take a look at few of them...

Harbhajan SinghMS DhoniTwittercricket newsICC Champions Trophy

