Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh's controversial statement on 'MS Dhoni getting more privilege'

New Delhi: Unhappy with the ICC Champions Trophy team selection, veteran offie Harbhajan Singh had come forth to express his disappointment at the double standard nature of MSK Prasad-led selection committee.

In an interview to NDTV, the Turbanator had revealed that MS Dhoni gets more privileges than him in terms of selection matters. "Yes there is no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen. But he has been captain and he understands the game and having him in the middle will help lot of youngsters and people out there who are not feeling great in particular moments. So he has that edge," he complained.

Well, there has been no comment from Dhoni as of now, but it seems that his fans are quite aggravated by the statement made by Bhajji. And with Twitter being the most popular social media platform, ample tweets have flown in since the interview. Take a look at few of them...

Harbhajan Singh comparing himself with Champion Dhoni is like Stuart Binny comparing himself with Champion Virat Kohli #CT17 — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 25, 2017

Won't be surprised if like Yograj Singh, even Harbhajan Singh starts getting trolled everytime Dhoni does well. Remember, you called for it. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 25, 2017

@harbhajan_singh You fool. Don't you know the difference between IPL and international cricket. Don't dare to say anything bad about MSD — Dhiraj Kumar (@Dhirajbaby25) May 25, 2017

@harbhajan_singh India doesnt have any player who can wicketkeep & finsih an innings better than @msdhoni himself #Supportmahi — zubin sheth (@zubinsheth96) May 26, 2017

@harbhajan_singh

Respect all over India 2 U Bhajji. But it's all over. U grow old now. U should retire. Sadness to watch ur struggles ! — (@ImAmit_SMP) May 26, 2017

@harbhajan_singh sir once I support u but today I m ur biggest hater

Shame on u @harbhajan_singh

This is for u pic.twitter.com/CZuaqiFTWR — Mohit Pathak (@mpathak745) May 26, 2017

Dear @harbhajan_singh, pls cure your mindset before speaking to the media! Such pathetic statements are only gonna degrade you as a person! — • Saloni • (@salkulfree) May 26, 2017