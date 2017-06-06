Uncomfortable with Vijay Mallya's presence, Team India left Virat Kohli's charity dinner earlier than scheduled

New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was spotted at a 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli's foundation, the reason for which isn't quite known, but the national cricket team including the skipper decided to maintain a safe distance from him.

Not just that, reports also emerged that Mallya's presence forced the Indian team to leave early in order to avoid any controversy with the presence of former owner of Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya, who has unpaid debts that exceed Rs. 9000 crore to banks in India, has currently taken refuge in England.

WATCH: Absconding Vijay Mallya attends charity ball event organised by Virat Kohli's foundation in London

Incidentally, Mallya used to own Royal Challengers Bangalore, an IPL franchise which is captained by Kohli.

A BCCI source present at the event confirmed that Kohli and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Mallya's presence.

"Look, Virat or his foundation never invited Mallya at the function. But normally what happens at the charity dinner is that someone who has bought a table is entitled to invite his guests. Similarly, someone who bought a table must have invited him," a top BCCI source present at the function said.

"The Indian team wasn't comfortable and they maintained a dignified distance from Mallya. Mallya's presence is one of the reason that team left early. The players were very uncomfortable. It was an unavoidable situation as one couldn't have possibly asked him to leave," the source said.

(With PTI inputs)