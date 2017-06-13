close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virat Kohli bags Rs 100 crore deal with MRF: Reports

A few months back Kohli had penned a record 110-crore endorsement deal with sports lifestyle brand Puma.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 20:48
Virat Kohli bags Rs 100 crore deal with MRF: Reports
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli is the most sought-after celebrity for brand endorsements in India. 

A few months back Kohli had penned a record 110-crore endorsement deal with sports lifestyle brand Puma.

Now, a report in The Economic Times has stated that the 28-year-old has renewed his bat sponsorship deal with MRF for eight years for a whopping amount of more than Rs 100 crore.

Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, the company that manages Kohli’s endorsements didn’t reveal the amount but confirmed that the player has indeed signed a contract for the extension.

"We have renewed the bat sponsorship deal with MRF for eight years. MRF was keen on having Kohli for a long term," Sajdeh told The Economic Times. 

"Today, brands are seeing value in securing long-term deals. We also want to show loyalty and commitment to them."

"And Kohli has got a great rapport with MRF and the money is phenomenal," he added.

The tyre manufacturing company sponsored now retired Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in the past and are presently sponsoring the likes of Kohli and South Africa skipper AB De Villiers.

Kohli, who ended his six-year association with PepsiCo, has pledged to endorse products that he consumes or can relate to.

"If I myself won’t consume such things, I won’t urge others to consume it, just because I am getting money out of it,” said Kohli in an interview with CNN-IBN. "When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially. If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that."

Right now Kohli is leading Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy in England. 

The defending champions will take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday.

TAGS

Virat KohliVirat Kohli MRF batICC Champions TrophyIndia vs Bangladesh

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Roger Federer done resting as he begins preparing for Wimbledon
Tennis

Roger Federer done resting as he begins preparing for Wimbl...

With Australia out, Michael Clarke puts money on India - England final in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

With Australia out, Michael Clarke puts money on India - En...

Diego Souza scores brace as Brazil rout Australia 4-0 in international friendly
Football

Diego Souza scores brace as Brazil rout Australia 4-0 in in...

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan starts ugly mind games, drape dog in Indian flag being chased by Tiger
ICC Champions Trophycricket

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan starts ugly mind games, drape do...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England may replace Jason Roy with Jonny Bairstow for semi-final against Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England may replace Jason Roy wi...

BCCI to clear one-time payment to 13 Test cricketers
cricket

BCCI to clear one-time payment to 13 Test cricketers

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

WI 138/6 (39.2 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
AFG 135 (37.3 ov)
SL 236 (49.2 ov)
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
PAK 237/7 (44.5 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

TBC Vs TBC

June 14 
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 3 Wickets