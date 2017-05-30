Virat Kohli only Indian in top 10 of ICC ODI rankings ahead of Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Team India are just days away from beginning their ICC Champions Trophy campaign in England and only skipper Virat Kohli has managed to get into the top ten of the latest ODI player rankings released by the ICC.

If the chances of winning the tournament were to be judged on the basis of the player rankings then it would not be incorrect to say that the tournament looks wide open and any one of the eight participating teams can walk away as winners.

AB de Villiers tops the ranking charts with 874 points, while Australian David Warner is breathing down the South African's neck with 871 points.

Virat Kohli with 852 points finds himself in the third position.

Among other Indians to feature in the top 20 are Rohit Sharma (12th), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (13th) and Shikhar Dhawan.

Another disappointing factor for the defending champions ahead of the mega tournament is that no bowler from the country features in the top 10 list which is being headed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel finds himself at joint 11th spot along with New Zealand's Matt Henry while Amit Mishra (13th) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (joint 18th) are the other two Indian bowlers to feature in the top 20 list.

The top three bowlers in the world are - Rabada (724 points), Imran Tahir (722) and Mitchell Starc (701).

The all-rounders' list still continues to be led by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

The top five ODI teams are: South Africa (122), Australia (118), India (117), New Zealand (114) and England (112).

Here are the top 10 rankings (Batsmen):-