Virat Kohli opens up on mid-game tips from MS Dhoni, calls such inputs 'priceless'

Team India resume their Champions Trophy journey on June 15, when they take on Bangladesh in the semi-final.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 16:44
Virat Kohli opens up on mid-game tips from MS Dhoni, calls such inputs &#039;priceless&#039;

New Delhi: Team India secured a rather convincing victory over South Africa in their final Group B encounter on Sunday and while Virat Kohli would have several individual performances to thank, MS Dhoni's mid-game tips also played a key role in the win. (CT 2017 - Full Coverage)

After securing a spot in the semi-finals post win over the Proteas, Kohli once again highlighted how important it is to give individuals a breathing space to keep them producing key performances.

“(While) you have to point out things that didn’t go well, you don’t want to be nagging them too much because they are professional cricketers, and I’ve played with a lot of these guys.

“You have to understand how to speak to them and how to communicate and discuss things with them,” said Kohli.

Kohli was seen interacting with Dhoni during the South Africa clash, especially when it came to using DRS in getting Andile Phehlukwayo out LBW, revealed how important it is to have someone with the experience of the stature of the Jharkhand batsman.

“His (Dhoni’s) input is obviously always very precise, very helpful at any stage of the game… today it was all about asking him whether to keep the slip in there long enough or what does he think of the fields and just taking assurance,” he said.

Virat also explained how important it is to not feel alone while making key decisions for the team on pitch.

“Obviously you don’t want to feel isolated out there. Yes, you’re making decisions, but the inputs from such experienced players are priceless at any stage of the day,” said Kohli.

Team India resume their Champions Trophy journey on June 15, when they take on Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Virat Kohli MS Dhoni India vs South Africa Champions Trophy ICC CT 2017

Live Score Card

WI 138/6 (39.2 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
AFG 135 (37.3 ov)
SL 236 (49.2 ov)
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
PAK 237/7 (44.5 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

TBC Vs TBC

June 14 
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 3 Wickets