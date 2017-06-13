Virat Kohli opens up on mid-game tips from MS Dhoni, calls such inputs 'priceless'

New Delhi: Team India secured a rather convincing victory over South Africa in their final Group B encounter on Sunday and while Virat Kohli would have several individual performances to thank, MS Dhoni's mid-game tips also played a key role in the win. (CT 2017 - Full Coverage)

After securing a spot in the semi-finals post win over the Proteas, Kohli once again highlighted how important it is to give individuals a breathing space to keep them producing key performances.

“(While) you have to point out things that didn’t go well, you don’t want to be nagging them too much because they are professional cricketers, and I’ve played with a lot of these guys.

“You have to understand how to speak to them and how to communicate and discuss things with them,” said Kohli.

Kohli was seen interacting with Dhoni during the South Africa clash, especially when it came to using DRS in getting Andile Phehlukwayo out LBW, revealed how important it is to have someone with the experience of the stature of the Jharkhand batsman.

“His (Dhoni’s) input is obviously always very precise, very helpful at any stage of the game… today it was all about asking him whether to keep the slip in there long enough or what does he think of the fields and just taking assurance,” he said.

Virat also explained how important it is to not feel alone while making key decisions for the team on pitch.

“Obviously you don’t want to feel isolated out there. Yes, you’re making decisions, but the inputs from such experienced players are priceless at any stage of the day,” said Kohli.

Team India resume their Champions Trophy journey on June 15, when they take on Bangladesh in the semi-final.