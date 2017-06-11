close
WATCH: A thing of beauty! India's perfect DEMOLITION JOB in London leaves South Africa devastated

India chased down South Africa's 192-run target with relative ease, thanks to fifties from opener Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kohli.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 22:20
WATCH: A thing of beauty! India&#039;s perfect DEMOLITION JOB in London leaves South Africa devastated

New Delhi: Defending champions India produced a scintillating performance to thrash top-ranked South Africa by eight wickets in their final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval on Sunday.

The win helped India book a semi-final spot and shake off the uncertainties which had undermined the team's abilities after the defeat to Sri Lanka. In that match, India failed to defend a good score of 321, losing the match by seven wickets. And, as expected the blame on the bowlers and somewhat lethargic fielding.

But today, there were no such complains, not because they won the match, but for the fact that India were brilliant while fielding.

They affected as many as three run-outs and took four catches in the outfield. With those three run-outs, India have India proved, at least statistically, the best fielding side. They now have six run-outs in the tournament, a record.

It certainly was some demolition job from Virat Kohli & Co. And their effectiveness was reflected in the ruthless clean-up of Proteas tail.

Here's the video:

India chased down South Africa's 192-run target with relative ease, thanks to fifties from opener Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kohli.

India, with a better run rate of +1.370, are likely to top the group. And it that materializes, they will play Bangladesh in the semis.

Tomorrow, Pakistan take on Sri Lanka for the last remaining semi-final spot. Both the teams have negative run rates, -1.544 and -0.879 respectively.

TAGS

India vs South AfricaICC Champions TrophyVirat KohliShikhar Dhawancricket news

