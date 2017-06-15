WATCH: AB de Villiers posts emotional video apologising to fans after another heartbreak in an ICC tournament

New Delhi: Two days after South Africa was shown exit gate post their eight-wicket loss to defending champions India, skipper AB de Villiers came forth with an apology note for his fans, through a small video.

The right-handed batsman took to his Facebook page to post a video with caption, "We are truly and genuinely sorry about the way we performed in this year's Champions Trophy and we will keep working hard at our game to make it right!"

Remembering their match at Kennington Oval, AB said, "It’s been 48 hours since that horrible defeat against India and looking back we just had a horrible time with the bat."

He felt that in both their last matches, it has been unfair on the part of their bowlers as the batsmen didn't give them much of an opportunity to defend their paltry total. The 33-year-old added, "We had two low scores against Pakistan and India, we never really gave our bowlers the opportunity to defend those totals, so it’s very disappointing."

Here is the video...

What now lays ahead of the South African team is a three-match T20I series against England and despite all the speculations around his captaincy, AB de Villiers is eager to lead his side with an aim to probably mend things.

"For us, we’ve got a week here in London to train and do gym work and try to stick together as a team as much as we can after all the disappointment we had to face over the last few days. We’re looking forward to the T20 series against England," he concluded.