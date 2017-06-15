close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: AB de Villiers posts emotional video apologising to fans after another heartbreak in an ICC tournament

Two days after South Africa was shown exit gate post their eight-wicket loss to defending champions India, skipper AB de Villiers came forth with an apology note for his fans, through a small video.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 14:41
WATCH: AB de Villiers posts emotional video apologising to fans after another heartbreak in an ICC tournament
Reuters

New Delhi: Two days after South Africa was shown exit gate post their eight-wicket loss to defending champions India, skipper AB de Villiers came forth with an apology note for his fans, through a small video.

The right-handed batsman took to his Facebook page to post a video with caption, "We are truly and genuinely sorry about the way we performed in this year's Champions Trophy and we will keep working hard at our game to make it right!"

Remembering their match at Kennington Oval, AB said, "It’s been 48 hours since that horrible defeat against India and looking back we just had a horrible time with the bat."

He felt that in both their last matches, it has been unfair on the part of their bowlers as the batsmen didn't give them much of an opportunity to defend their paltry total. The 33-year-old added, "We had two low scores against Pakistan and India, we never really gave our bowlers the opportunity to defend those totals, so it’s very disappointing."

Here is the video...

What now lays ahead of the South African team is a three-match T20I series against England and despite all the speculations around his captaincy, AB de Villiers is eager to lead his side with an aim to probably mend things.

"For us, we’ve got a week here in London to train and do gym work and try to stick together as a team as much as we can after all the disappointment we had to face over the last few days. We’re looking forward to the T20 series against England," he concluded.  

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017South AfricaIndia vs South AfricaPakistan vs South AfricaAB de Villierscricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

ICC Champions Trophycricket

India vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch out for in ICC Ch...

Yuvraj Singh&#039;s 300th ODI: Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, others congratulate left-hander ahead of India-Bangladesh match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Yuvraj Singh's 300th ODI: Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan...

2017 Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh picks Glenn McGrath as the toughest bowler he has ever faced
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh picks Glenn McGrath as...

WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India is a hit on Internet
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champion...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dale Steyn expects great finale from &#039;champs&#039; Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dale Steyn expects great finale...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: &#039;Used&#039; Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz up for sale on eBay
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 'Used' Pakistan pacer...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
BAN 0/0 (0.0 ov)
IND
ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets