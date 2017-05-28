WATCH: After Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni gives pep talk ahead of ICC Champions Trophy warm-up tie against New Zealand

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have handed over the reins of the Indian Cricket Team to Virat Kohli, but he still continues to inspire the team with his pep talks.

Be it Kohli or Steve Smith, Dhoni's skipper at Rising Pune Supergiant, the wicket-keeper batsman is always seen helping out young captains in the field.

Dhoni was often seen taking important calls in the ODI series against England in January and he was also seen advising Smith during IPL 10.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is Kohli's first major tournament as a captain and Dhoni, as always, is ready to lend his support.

This was quite evident when just before their first warm-up match against New Zealand, players stood in a huddle where not only Kohli but Dhoni too addressed the team.

India, who won the tournament in 2013, are without the services of Yuvraj Singh, who is down with viral fever and Rohit Sharma, who is expected to join the team before the second warm-up match against Bangladesh at Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

India will start their campaign in the tournament proper against Pakistan on June 4 in Edgbaston. Unlike in other ICC tournaments – ICC World Cup and World T20 – Pakistan have a positive record against India in this competition. They have won two and lost one in previous meetings.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Sri Lanka on June 8 and play South Africa on June 11 in their Group B engagements.