WATCH: After win over New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli obliges fans by giving autographs

New Delhi: In a rain-truncated warm-up tie, defending champions India defeated New Zealand by 45 runs on Duckworth-Lewis method at Kennington Oval on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli was immensely impressed with the team's all-round effort in their first pre-tournament match. Thus an overwhelmed Kohli went ahead to share the moment of happiness with the fans.

With the weekend factor counting, the venue witnessed a larger presence of Indian fans, who cheered through each moment that India dominated.

Soon after the result was announced, Virat came out to sign some autographs for his fans from the team balcony. BCCI uploaded a short clip of the same through its official Twitter account with a caption that read, "#CT17 warm-up match - After India won on D/L, the skipper @imVkohli obliged the fans #INDvNZ."

As for the game, pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped through the Kiwi batting order as they both scalped three wickets each. The New Zealand side bundled out for mere 189 runs, with Luke Ronchi top-scoring with a score of 66.

While chasing, opener Ajinkya Rahane (7) fell shortly in the fifth over. But a decent 68-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli shifted the momentum towards India. Towards the end, the Men in Blue raced away to 129/3 in the 26th over, after which a heavy shower interrupted the proceedings.

The skipper remained unbeaten at 52 runs off 55 deliveries as India clinched victory by 45 runs by D/L method.