WATCH: Aussie stars Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade survive injury scars after taking brutal head knocks at Lord's

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 19:15
WATCH: Aussie stars Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade survive injury scars after taking brutal head knocks at Lord&#039;s
Courtesy: Cricket Australia

New Delhi: Australian cricket team almost received a double whammy when star batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade were dealt with brutal head knocks during a practice session for the upcoming Champions Trophy at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Maxwell, 28, was struck on the head while batting at the nets, but escaped struck on the head while batting at the nets. The all-rounder was forced to lay low, into a crouch position after he was hit by the ball even as worried teammates and team doctor Peter Brukner rushed to the scene. Luckily for him, the helmet saved the day.

Here is the video:

In the same net session, 29-year-old Wade was hit in the head by a nasty Pat Cummins delivery. Minutes later, the wicket-keeper batsman returned to go after the bowlers once again.

Both the players are vital to Australia's cause. The Aussies will play two warm up games against Sri Lanka on Friday at the Oval and Pakistan at Edgbaston on Monday.

The 2009 champions will start their campaign against New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 2. They then face Bangladesh at the Oval on June 5 before facing England Egbaston on June 10 in Group A affairs.

Glenn MaxwellMatthew WadeICC Champions TrophyLord’shead knockPat Cumminscricket videocricket news

