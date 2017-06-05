close
WATCH: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal takes on Aussie might in ICC Champions Trophy

Regarded as the mainstay of Bangladesh batting, the 28-year-old has scored more than 5500 runs in ODIs, with nine hundreds in his name.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 21:12
WATCH: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal takes on Aussie might in ICC Champions Trophy
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal produced a brilliant counter-attacking innings against Australia in their ICC Champions Trophy, Group A match on Monday at The Oval.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, but the minnows soon found themselves struggling, and kept on losing wickets.

Eventually, Bangladesh were bowled out for 182 with Mitchell Starc breathing fire in his spell of 8.3 overs. He snared four wickets, conceding 29 runs. There were two maiden overs too.

But at one end, Iqbal batted with full control. He, however, missed the chance to hit a second hundred in two matches by five runs.

His 95 came from 114 balls, with the help of six fours and three sixes.

Here are glimpses of his brilliance:

The right-handed batsman hit a classy hundred, 128 of 142 balls, in a losing cause, against England in the tournament opener at the same venue on Thursday.

In the warm-up match against Pakistan, he hit 102 of 93 balls against Pakistan.

Regarded as the mainstay of Bangladesh batting, the 28-year-old has scored more than 5500 runs in ODIs, with nine hundreds in his name.

TAGS

Australia vs BangladeshTamim IqbalICC Champions Trophycricket videocricket news

