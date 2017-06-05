WATCH: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal takes on Aussie might in ICC Champions Trophy
Regarded as the mainstay of Bangladesh batting, the 28-year-old has scored more than 5500 runs in ODIs, with nine hundreds in his name.
New Delhi: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal produced a brilliant counter-attacking innings against Australia in their ICC Champions Trophy, Group A match on Monday at The Oval.
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, but the minnows soon found themselves struggling, and kept on losing wickets.
Eventually, Bangladesh were bowled out for 182 with Mitchell Starc breathing fire in his spell of 8.3 overs. He snared four wickets, conceding 29 runs. There were two maiden overs too.
But at one end, Iqbal batted with full control. He, however, missed the chance to hit a second hundred in two matches by five runs.
His 95 came from 114 balls, with the help of six fours and three sixes.
Here are glimpses of his brilliance:
Tamim Iqbal is on
WATCH: https://t.co/j7WeSUz7Hk pic.twitter.com/KIWO4cQ6Ds
— ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2017
The right-handed batsman hit a classy hundred, 128 of 142 balls, in a losing cause, against England in the tournament opener at the same venue on Thursday.
In the warm-up match against Pakistan, he hit 102 of 93 balls against Pakistan.
Regarded as the mainstay of Bangladesh batting, the 28-year-old has scored more than 5500 runs in ODIs, with nine hundreds in his name.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan
June 4 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa
June 3 03:00 pm IST
South Africa won by 96 runs
England Vs Bangladesh
June 1 03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0