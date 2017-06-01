close
WATCH: Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman plucks out a stunner to send England's Jason Roy packing

Hales tried to chip over Mustafizur at short fine leg but couldn't generate enough power.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 21:12
WATCH: Bangladesh&#039;s Mustafizur Rahman plucks out a stunner to send England&#039;s Jason Roy packing
Screengrab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: After slamming 305/6 against England in the opening Champions Trophy encounter, at the Oval, Bangladesh started their chase in a convincing fashion by dismissing opener Jason Roy in just the third over of the match. (LIVE BLOG)

The 26-year-old tried to act clever by attempting a chip over short fine leg fielder, but Mustafizur Rahman – placed at the position – plucked out a stunning catch to hand the visitors their first wicket of the match and indeed the tournament.

Here's a video of the incident:-

It might just be the opening match of the mega event, but it seems we already have a contendar of the catch of the tournament.

Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 128 and put on 166 for the third wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim (79).

That was Bangladesh`s highest stand in a one-day international outside of Asia, surpassing the 141 put on by Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah when the Tigers knocked England out of the 2015 World Cup with a dramatic 15-run win in Adelaide.

Both batsmen, however, fell in successive balls from fast bowler Liam Plunkett to leave Bangladesh 261 for four in the 45th over.

Fast bowler Plunkett led England`s attack with four for 59 from his maximum 10 overs after Chris Woakes went off after bowling just two overs because of a left side strain.

After 28 overs, England were 168/2, with Alex Hales departing just 5 runs shy of a century.

TAGS

Mustafizur RahmanJason RoyEngland vs BangladeshENG vs BANChampions TrophyMashrafe Mortaza

