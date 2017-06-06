WATCH: Ben Stokes attempts outrageous shot to complete fifty in ENG vs NZ match, instantly regrets
New Delhi: When it comes to reaching cricketing landmarks like a fifty or hundred, most batsmen usually slow down the pace of their innings in order to safely cross the milestone, but there are a few who think of doing it in style and England's Ben Stokes is one of them. (ENG vs NZ - Live Blog | Full Coverage)
Here's a video of Stokes' knock which concluded with a rather silly dismissal:-
WICKET: Ben Stokes is dismissed by Trent Boult for 48 https://t.co/qaFq065au6 #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 6, 2017
After securing a victory against Bangaldesh in the opening encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy on June 1, England took on New Zealand with eyes on back-to-back victories.
England made one change from the side that beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their Group A opener at the Oval last week, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid replacing Chris Woakes after the paceman suffered a tournament-ending side strain.
New Zealand were unchanged from the side that played in a frustrating no result washout against Australia in their first group match.
