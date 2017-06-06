close
WATCH: Ben Stokes attempts outrageous shot to complete fifty in ENG vs NZ match, instantly regrets

Batting on 48, Ben Stokes attempted an upper-cut to send Trent Boult bouncer over third man boundary, but his attempt was thwarted by a safe and secure catch by Adam Milne.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 19:04
WATCH: Ben Stokes attempts outrageous shot to complete fifty in ENG vs NZ match, instantly regrets
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: When it comes to reaching cricketing landmarks like a fifty or hundred, most batsmen usually slow down the pace of their innings in order to safely cross the milestone, but there are a few who think of doing it in style and England's Ben Stokes is one of them. (ENG vs NZ - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Here's a video of Stokes' knock which concluded with a rather silly dismissal:-

After securing a victory against Bangaldesh in the opening encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy on June 1, England took on New Zealand with eyes on back-to-back victories.

England made one change from the side that beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their Group A opener at the Oval last week, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid replacing Chris Woakes after the paceman suffered a tournament-ending side strain.

New Zealand were unchanged from the side that played in a frustrating no result washout against Australia in their first group match.

Ben stokesEngland vs New ZealandICC Champions TrophyTent BoultAdam MilneChampions Trophy videos

