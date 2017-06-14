close
WATCH: Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim involve in ugly fight during England-Pakistan semi-final match

Stokes, regarded as the hottest player currently, played a subdued innings of 34 runs off 64 balls without a single hit to the fence.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 23:14
WATCH: Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim involve in ugly fight during England-Pakistan semi-final match
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: There's a never a dull moment with Ben Stokes. The England all-rounder was involved in a tensed on-field fight with Wales-born Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim during their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final at Cardiff on Wednesday.

England, struggling to score runs, needed their star all-rounder Stokes to fire big time. And in the 38th over, Stokes and Imad had a go at each other. The tussle failed to die down, and finally, umpires calmed things down.

Here's the video:

Put into bat first, England could muster only 211 in a disappointing batting display. None of the famed England batsmen managed to reach the 50-run mark, with Joe Root top-scoring with 46.

Stokes, regarded as the hottest player currently, played a subdued innings of 34 runs off 64 balls without a single hit to the fence.

Pakistan chased down the target with relative ease, winning the match by eight wickets with 77 balls remaining.

Pakistan will play the winners of tomorrow's second semi-final between defending champions India and their South Asian neighbours Bangladesh.

Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim, England vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy, Cardiff, cricket

Live Score Card

ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 10 Wickets