WATCH: Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim involve in ugly fight during England-Pakistan semi-final match

New Delhi: There's a never a dull moment with Ben Stokes. The England all-rounder was involved in a tensed on-field fight with Wales-born Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim during their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final at Cardiff on Wednesday.

England, struggling to score runs, needed their star all-rounder Stokes to fire big time. And in the 38th over, Stokes and Imad had a go at each other. The tussle failed to die down, and finally, umpires calmed things down.

Here's the video:

Put into bat first, England could muster only 211 in a disappointing batting display. None of the famed England batsmen managed to reach the 50-run mark, with Joe Root top-scoring with 46.

Stokes, regarded as the hottest player currently, played a subdued innings of 34 runs off 64 balls without a single hit to the fence.

Pakistan chased down the target with relative ease, winning the match by eight wickets with 77 balls remaining.

Pakistan will play the winners of tomorrow's second semi-final between defending champions India and their South Asian neighbours Bangladesh.