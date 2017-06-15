close
WATCH: Brilliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives India a dream start against Bangladesh in ICC CT 2017 semi-final

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 18:04
WATCH: Brilliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives India a dream start against Bangladesh in ICC CT 2017 semi-final
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: Defending champions India sure started the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as the obvious favourites, but even the greatest of teams need good starts.

On Thursday, India got off to a dream start against the potential banana skin opponents at Edgbaston, thanks to a brilliant new ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Virat Kohli won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first even as brief drizzle welcome both the sides just ahead of the first ball.

Bhuvneshwar opened the bowling for India, and the 27-year-old removed Soumya Sarkar for a duck off the last ball of the over. A length ball with just enough movement was enough to beat the Bangladesh opener. Bowled.

Here's the video:

Sabbir Rahman, then, joined Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh looked to rebuild the innings. But the blue-eye Bangladesh batsman didn't last long as he become the second victim of Bhuvi.

He failed to read a slower delivery from the India premier pacer, and ended up playing a mistimed shot to backward point, where a gleeful Ravindra Jadeja completed the catch.

Here's the video:

The winner of today's semi-final will play Pakistan in Sunday's final.

TAGS

India vs BangladeshICC Champions Trophy 2017Bhuvneshwar KumarVirat KohliSoumya SarkarSabbir Rahmancricket videocricket news

