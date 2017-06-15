WATCH: Brilliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives India a dream start against Bangladesh in ICC CT 2017 semi-final
Defending champions India sure started the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as the obvious favourites, but even the greatest of teams need good starts.
New Delhi: Defending champions India sure started the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as the obvious favourites, but even the greatest of teams need good starts.
On Thursday, India got off to a dream start against the potential banana skin opponents at Edgbaston, thanks to a brilliant new ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Virat Kohli won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first even as brief drizzle welcome both the sides just ahead of the first ball.
Bhuvneshwar opened the bowling for India, and the 27-year-old removed Soumya Sarkar for a duck off the last ball of the over. A length ball with just enough movement was enough to beat the Bangladesh opener. Bowled.
Here's the video:
WICKET: Soumya Sarkar is dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a duck https://t.co/JayRLSSoj5 #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 15, 2017
Sabbir Rahman, then, joined Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh looked to rebuild the innings. But the blue-eye Bangladesh batsman didn't last long as he become the second victim of Bhuvi.
He failed to read a slower delivery from the India premier pacer, and ended up playing a mistimed shot to backward point, where a gleeful Ravindra Jadeja completed the catch.
Here's the video:
WICKET: Sabbir falls to Bhuvneshwar for 19 https://t.co/KF8UnGOTAD #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 15, 2017
The winner of today's semi-final will play Pakistan in Sunday's final.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Live
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Pakistan Vs TBC
June 15 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs Pakistan
June 14 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan
June 12 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2