WATCH: Confident Ajinkya Rahane gives a glimpse on how India will defend ICC Champions Trophy

London: India's senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane is confident that if the play to their potential then they will be able to defend the Champions Trophy won in 2013.

"It (Champions Trophy) will be a great challenge. Each and every team has a great combination but if we can play to oyr potential, I am sure we will do well," Rahane told BCCI.TV after team's practice session at the Lord's ground.

Virat Kohli's deputy stated that the mood in the dressing room has been upbeat after a good practice session at the 'Home of Cricket'.

"Mood (in the dressing room) has been really good. We had a fanstastic first practice session. The boys are having fun on the tour. It is important to have fun, gell together, enjoy each other's success. A lot of boys are getting a feel of this ground and it's great culture for the first time," said Rahane.

For Rahane, training at the Lord's became extra special as his best Test hundred came at the 'Mecca of Cricket' in a winning cause.

"It always feels really good to be back at Lord's. We have got good memories. Getting a hundred, winning a Test match and felt so happy finding my name on that Honours Board along with legends such as Rahul bhai (Dravid) and Dilip Vengsarkar. Every time, I enter Lord's, I get a positive vibe, walking through that Long Room, looking at the photographs of the legends," he said.