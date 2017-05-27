close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Confident Ajinkya Rahane gives a glimpse on how India will defend ICC Champions Trophy

India's senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane is confident that if the play to their potential then they will be able to defend the Champions Trophy won in 2013.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 22:21
WATCH: Confident Ajinkya Rahane gives a glimpse on how India will defend ICC Champions Trophy
Courtesy: Twitter (BCCI)

London: India's senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane is confident that if the play to their potential then they will be able to defend the Champions Trophy won in 2013.

"It (Champions Trophy) will be a great challenge. Each and every team has a great combination but if we can play to oyr potential, I am sure we will do well," Rahane told BCCI.TV after team's practice session at the Lord's ground.

Virat Kohli's deputy stated that the mood in the dressing room has been upbeat after a good practice session at the 'Home of Cricket'.

"Mood (in the dressing room) has been really good. We had a fanstastic first practice session. The boys are having fun on the tour. It is important to have fun, gell together, enjoy each other's success. A lot of boys are getting a feel of this ground and it's great culture for the first time," said Rahane.

For Rahane, training at the Lord's became extra special as his best Test hundred came at the 'Mecca of Cricket' in a winning cause.

"It always feels really good to be back at Lord's. We have got good memories. Getting a hundred, winning a Test match and felt so happy finding my name on that Honours Board along with legends such as Rahul bhai (Dravid) and Dilip Vengsarkar. Every time, I enter Lord's, I get a positive vibe, walking through that Long Room, looking at the photographs of the legends," he said.

TAGS

Ajinkya RahaneICC Champions TrophyVirat KohliLord'sBCCIcricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Magical Jos Buttler reverse pull is one shot everyone&#039;s talking about — WATCH
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Magical Jos Buttler rever...

French Open 2017: Vannemreddy Abhimanyu grabs wild card for Roland Garros junior event
Tennis

French Open 2017: Vannemreddy Abhimanyu grabs wild card for...

ICC Champions Trophy: Down with fever, star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to miss warm-up match against New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Down with fever, star all-rounder Yuv...

Aditi Ashok makes Volvik LPGA Championship cut after spirited second round performance
Other Sports

Aditi Ashok makes Volvik LPGA Championship cut after spirit...

French Open 2017: Young bloods Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev aiming to upset old guard at Roland Garros
Tennis

French Open 2017: Young bloods Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zve...

Traditional powerhouses Mohun Bagan, East Bengal declare unofficial war against Indian Super League
Football

Traditional powerhouses Mohun Bagan, East Bengal declare un...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video