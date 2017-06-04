WATCH: Dhoni, Rohit, Dhawan give Dinesh Karthik a cake facial on his 32nd birthday

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik celebrated his 32nd birthday on June 1 with fellow Indian teammates in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

The Indian players including MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan gave Karthik an exquisite cake facial as they celebrated the wicket-keeper batsman's birthday on the day of the start of ICC Champions Trophy.

Here's a video of the celebration:-

From cake-smearing to cake-pelting, nobody was spared at @DineshKarthik's birthday celebration. Take a look.https://t.co/T0hZJn02GW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2017

After failing in India's first warm-up match against New Zealand, Karthik, who replaced an injured Manish Pandey from the original squad, scored a blazing 94 off just 74 balls against Bangladesh in the second warm-up clash.

Speaking about his expectations from the tournament, Karthik said that he sees this as an opportunity to showcase his skills.

"I saw this game (against Bangladesh) as an opportunity to showcase my skill and it was nice to get some time in the middle. I feel ready for the tournament now," he said after India's convincing 240-run win over Bangladesh.

Karthik knows the English conditions well as he has had a fair amount of success here in the past.

"On a personal note, it's important to feel how it is to be batting back in England. It's a great place to play cricket," said Karthik, who didn't feature in an ODI since 2014.

"You have to be aware of the conditions. If the sun is out, it's pretty beautiful to bat. In fact it's better than India because the ball bounces even better and comes on to the bat.

"But if there's a bit of cloud cover, the bowler gets the upper hand. There's a bit of swing and immediately things change and you can see the way the game progresses. There is a certain game flow with the sun being out and not," he further said.