WATCH: 'Did nothing to turnaround Pakistan's form vs South Africa', Sarfaraz Ahmed makes reporters burst into laughter

South Africa, Pakistan and Group B leaders India, who are presently taking on Sri Lanka in their second match today, are all tied on two points.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 17:05
Courtesy: Twitter (@CricketNetwork)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team secured a 19-run victory over South Africa in their second Group B encounter at Edgbaston on Wednesday, courtesy Duckworth-Lewis, after rain played spoilsport yet again. (ICC CT 2017 - Full Coverage)

Hasan Ali led a disciplined bowling display that helped Pakistan restrict South Africa to 219 for eight wickets in their 50 overs, and they were 119 for three in reply after 27 overs when rain stopped play. 

The match was abandoned two hours later, as the rain persisted, to hand Pakistan their first point of the tournament and leave them with a chance to go through to the semi-finals if they beat Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday in their last group game.

WATCH: Imran Tahir's animated celebration after taking brilliant catch to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez during SA vs Pak tie

Hasan Ali took two wickets in successive balls as he produced figures of 3-24 off eight overs while Junaid Khan and Imad Wasim also contributed with two wickets each. 

When asked about what preparatory chances Pakistan did to turnaround team's form and the attitude ahead of the South Africa game, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said they hardly did anything to produce a change in fortunes, though their fielding and bowling deserved credit for the victory.

Here's the video of Sarfaraz answering 'that' question, which made reporters burst into laughter:-

South Africa, Pakistan and Group B leaders India, who are presently taking on Sri Lanka in their second match today, are all tied on two points. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals.

Live Score Card

Live
IND 197/3 (37.0 ov)
SL
PAK 119/3 (27.0 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA 219/8 (50.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs New Zealand

June 6  03:00 pm IST
England beat New Zealand by 87 runs

Australia Vs Bangladesh

June 5  06:00 pm IST
No result
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 1 1 0 2
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 151 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets