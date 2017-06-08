WATCH: 'Did nothing to turnaround Pakistan's form vs South Africa', Sarfaraz Ahmed makes reporters burst into laughter

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team secured a 19-run victory over South Africa in their second Group B encounter at Edgbaston on Wednesday, courtesy Duckworth-Lewis, after rain played spoilsport yet again. (ICC CT 2017 - Full Coverage)

Hasan Ali led a disciplined bowling display that helped Pakistan restrict South Africa to 219 for eight wickets in their 50 overs, and they were 119 for three in reply after 27 overs when rain stopped play.

The match was abandoned two hours later, as the rain persisted, to hand Pakistan their first point of the tournament and leave them with a chance to go through to the semi-finals if they beat Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday in their last group game.

Hasan Ali took two wickets in successive balls as he produced figures of 3-24 off eight overs while Junaid Khan and Imad Wasim also contributed with two wickets each.

When asked about what preparatory chances Pakistan did to turnaround team's form and the attitude ahead of the South Africa game, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said they hardly did anything to produce a change in fortunes, though their fielding and bowling deserved credit for the victory.

South Africa, Pakistan and Group B leaders India, who are presently taking on Sri Lanka in their second match today, are all tied on two points. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals.