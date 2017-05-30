close
WATCH: Dinesh Karthik pulls off one-handed stunner, that even MS Dhoni would be proud of

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 23:53
WATCH: Dinesh Karthik pulls off one-handed stunner, that even MS Dhoni would be proud of
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni turned into a water-boy during India's ICC Champions Trophy warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday. In his absence, Dinesh Karthik held the fort for India behind the wickets.

Virat Kohli wanted less experienced players to get exposure before the defending champions begin their campaign in the tournament proper begins on June 4 against Pakistan.

As we know that Dhoni is considered one of the best wicket-keepers in the world and it can't be easy to fill in his shoes.

Still, Karthik stepped up and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

In the 7th over of Bangladesh's innings, Karthik grabbed a stunning one-hander to dismiss Mahmudullah.

Bhuwaneshwar Kumar's full outswinging delivery managed to get an outside edge of Mahmudullah bats and the stand-in wicket-keeper flinged himself to his right to take a low catch with one hand.

Watch the catch here:

Bangladesh were reduced to 21/5 in 6.5 overs after Karthik's MS Dhoni like antics. 

Needing 325 to win, Bangladesh never looked settled in the mammoth chase. 

The number six team on ICC ODI Rankings was bundled out for 84 in 23.5 overs, losing the practice match by an embarrassing margin of 240 runs.

Bangladesh will take on hosts England in the main tournament opener on June 1 at Kennington Oval in London.

TAGS

BangladeshICC Champions TrophyIndia vs Bangladeshcricket newsMS Dhoni

