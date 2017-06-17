close
WATCH: Dramatic scenes during India-Bangladesh innings break shows how much fans love Virat Kohli & Co

India chased down the target with relative ease, thanks to the brilliance of top three batsmen.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 00:02
WATCH: Dramatic scenes during India-Bangladesh innings break shows how much fans love Virat Kohli &amp; Co
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: India defeated Bangladesh by nine-wicket on Thursday to make the final of ICC Champions Trophy. The match produced many memorable moments for Indian cricket fans, but one stood out.

While Indian team was returning to the pavilion after restricting Bangladesh to a below-par score of 264/7, fans from either side of the aisle cheered with loud applause.

Here's the video:

India chased down the target with relative ease, thanks to the brilliance of top three batsmen. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with 87-run opening stand, then skipper Virat Kohli joined the Hitman from Mumbai to complete the job.

Dhawan made 46 off 34 balls, and was visibly disappointed. But Rohit (123 from 129 balls) and Kohli (96 from 78 balls) remained unbeaten.

