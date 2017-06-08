close
WATCH: Drop Catch, Six, Fifty, all in one ball! Rohit Sharma brings up 30th ODI fifty in style

Sharma, who missed out on a century against Pakistan too, will be feeling hard done having missed out to reach the 3-figure matk yet against against Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 19:22
WATCH: Drop Catch, Six, Fifty, all in one ball! Rohit Sharma brings up 30th ODI fifty in style

New Delhi: Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma took India off to a flying start against Sri Lanka in their second Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval. While Dhawan went on to secure his 10th ODI century, Rohit was dismissed for an impressive 78 from 79 balls. (IND vs SL - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

From all the boundaries or shots Rohit played, the six to reach his 30th half-century especially stood out. As Rohit went for the big one to complete his fifty, he was first dropped by the fielder on the leg side, subsequently the ball crossed the rope for a six, and seeing the rather odd turn of event, the Mumbai batsman couldn't stop but laugh at the whole scenario.

WATCH: Indian fans celebrate Shikhar Dhawan's HUNDRED against Sri Lanka in the most fitting manner

Here's the video of the incident:-

Here's the complete highlights of Rohit's knock which consisted of 6 fours and 3 sixes.



India managed 321 for six, with Dhawan top-scoring with 125. Other notable contributions came from MS Dhoni (63), Rohit Sharma (78).

After losing their opening match against South Africa, Sri Lanka are in desperate need of 2 points to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Brief scores: 321/6 in 50 overs (Rohit 78, Dhawan 125, Dhoni 63 not out; Malinga 2/70).

Rohit SharmaIndia vs Sri LankaICC Champions TrophyCT 2017Champions Trophy videosInd Vs SLShikhar Dhawan

