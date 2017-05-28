close
WATCH: Flying stumps! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives perfect response to Corey Anderson with an unplayable delivery

Chasing 190-run target, India won the match by 45 runs via D/L method after rain stopped the play at Kennington Oval.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 23:45
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: India's premier pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday sent back New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson with an unplayable delivery in their warm-up game ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

After winning toss at Kennington Oval, London, Anderson opted to bat first. But a brilliant Mohammed Shami new-ball spell reduced the Kiwi innings to 63/3 inside the ninth over, thus summoning Anderson in the centre.

Anderson started his innings in a cautions note, then hit Bhuvi for two fours in the 13th over. But the Indian pacer exacted revenge in the 15th over with a brilliant delivery, which uprooted the leg stump.

Here's the video:

Anderson made 13 off 20 balls with the help of three fours, while Bhuvi produced figures of 6.4-1-28-3.

India will play Bangladesh in their second warm-up on Tuesday at the same venue before the start of title defence with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.

Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs New ZealandCorey AndersonICC Champions Trophy 2017cricket videocricket news

