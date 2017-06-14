WATCH: Furious Ben Stokes destroys stumps after receiving nasty blow

New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes struggled to score runs in their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan at Cardiff, making 34 off 64 balls as England were bowled out for paltry 211 today.

But the real pain for the 26-year-old, one would assume after seeing the following video, lies in an unwanted incident during yesterday's training session.

Here's the video:

Stokes was hit by a delivery on his groin, and the celebrated all-rounder destroyed the stumps behind him in a wild swing. One nasty reaction from a nasty blow.

As expected, the New Zealand-born cricketer smashed the next few deliveries.

Today, put into bat by Pakistan, England struggled to post a decent total despite most of their top-order batsmen getting starts.