WATCH: Furious Ben Stokes destroys stumps after receiving nasty blow
Stokes was hit by a delivery on his groin, and the celebrated all-rounder destroyed the stumps behind him in a wild swing. One nasty reaction from a nasty blow.
New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes struggled to score runs in their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan at Cardiff, making 34 off 64 balls as England were bowled out for paltry 211 today.
But the real pain for the 26-year-old, one would assume after seeing the following video, lies in an unwanted incident during yesterday's training session.
Here's the video:
Stokes was hit by a delivery on his groin, and the celebrated all-rounder destroyed the stumps behind him in a wild swing. One nasty reaction from a nasty blow.
As expected, the New Zealand-born cricketer smashed the next few deliveries.
Today, put into bat by Pakistan, England struggled to post a decent total despite most of their top-order batsmen getting starts.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
TBC Vs TBC
June 15
Edgbaston
England Vs Pakistan
June 14 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan
June 12 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2