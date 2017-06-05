WATCH: Harbhajan Singh describes MS Dhoni in one word, hails him as 'champion'
Regarded as one of the greatest captains, Dhoni led India to their second Champions Trophy title in 2013 in England.
New Delhi: Days after reportedly claiming that he doesn't get the same privileges from the Indian cricket board as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday hailed former India captain as a 'champion'.
Harbhajan made the remark during a question and answer session conducted by the ICC on Twitter. A fan asked him to describe Dhoni in one word, and the 36-year-old came up with 'champion'.
Hey everyone, Harbhajan Singh here ready to answer your questions! Send them in using #AskHarbhajan pic.twitter.com/NX89gzmXVY
— ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2017
Mr. @harbhajan_singh
Descripe about MSDhoni in one word .#AskHarbhajan!
— Sankar (@Im_sankar07) June 4, 2017
During the same session, he was also asked to predict the four semi-finalists of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England, and Bhajji chose defending champions India, host England, and former winners Australia and South Africa.
Aussies won the title twice in 2006 and 2009, while the Proteas were the champions of the inaugural edition in 1998, then known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy.
Regarded as one of the greatest captains, Dhoni led India to their second Champions Trophy title in 2013 in England.
But this time, he is playing as a mere player. He stepped down as India's limited-overs' captain early this year.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan
June 4 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa
June 3 03:00 pm IST
South Africa won by 96 runs
England Vs Bangladesh
June 1 03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0