WATCH: Harbhajan Singh describes MS Dhoni in one word, hails him as 'champion'

New Delhi: Days after reportedly claiming that he doesn't get the same privileges from the Indian cricket board as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday hailed former India captain as a 'champion'.

Harbhajan made the remark during a question and answer session conducted by the ICC on Twitter. A fan asked him to describe Dhoni in one word, and the 36-year-old came up with 'champion'.

Hey everyone, Harbhajan Singh here ready to answer your questions! Send them in using #AskHarbhajan pic.twitter.com/NX89gzmXVY — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2017

During the same session, he was also asked to predict the four semi-finalists of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England, and Bhajji chose defending champions India, host England, and former winners Australia and South Africa.

Aussies won the title twice in 2006 and 2009, while the Proteas were the champions of the inaugural edition in 1998, then known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy.

Regarded as one of the greatest captains, Dhoni led India to their second Champions Trophy title in 2013 in England.

But this time, he is playing as a mere player. He stepped down as India's limited-overs' captain early this year.