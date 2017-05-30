WATCH: Hardik Pandya does an MS Dhoni! Finishes off Indian innings with a six against Bangladesh
Pandya, who slammed 80 off 54 balls, bagged 6 fours and 4 sixes in his fiery knock and finished off the innings with a maximum.
New Delhi: Last-ball sixes are extremely rare but if a cricket fan is asked to name a player who has mastered this art, the name would unarguably be that of MS Dhoni's. But this time, it was Hardik Pandya who finished off Indian innings against Bangladesh with a maximum.
With senior players like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni deciding to give the less-experienced players a chance to bat against Mashrafe Mortaza's men in the second and last warm-up game, wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya top-scored as India registered 324 in their last match before the ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on June 4.
Pandya, who slammed 80 off 54 balls, bagged 6 fours and 4 sixes in his fiery knock and finished off the innings with a maximum.
Here's a video of Pandya's innings, which he finished off with a six in the end:-
#CT17 Warm-Up: Hardik Pandya fifty https://t.co/BGTS2WQdSp #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) May 30, 2017
Invited to bat first, India crossed the 300-run mark with ease despite none of the big-hitters – Kohli, Dhoni or Yuvraj – coming out to bat.
Other than Karthik and Pandya, opener Shikhar Dhawan looked in good touch with his useful 60 off 67 balls.
For Bangladesh, pacer Rubel Hossain (3/50) picked up three wickets.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
England Vs Bangladesh
June 1 03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0