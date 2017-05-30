WATCH: Hardik Pandya does an MS Dhoni! Finishes off Indian innings with a six against Bangladesh

New Delhi: Last-ball sixes are extremely rare but if a cricket fan is asked to name a player who has mastered this art, the name would unarguably be that of MS Dhoni's. But this time, it was Hardik Pandya who finished off Indian innings against Bangladesh with a maximum.

With senior players like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni deciding to give the less-experienced players a chance to bat against Mashrafe Mortaza's men in the second and last warm-up game, wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya top-scored as India registered 324 in their last match before the ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on June 4.

Pandya, who slammed 80 off 54 balls, bagged 6 fours and 4 sixes in his fiery knock and finished off the innings with a maximum.

Here's a video of Pandya's innings, which he finished off with a six in the end:-

Invited to bat first, India crossed the 300-run mark with ease despite none of the big-hitters – Kohli, Dhoni or Yuvraj – coming out to bat.

Other than Karthik and Pandya, opener Shikhar Dhawan looked in good touch with his useful 60 off 67 balls.

For Bangladesh, pacer Rubel Hossain (3/50) picked up three wickets.