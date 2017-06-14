close
WATCH: Hasan Ali turns wrecker-in-chief to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes

Stokes, one of the most destructive batsmen in the world, failed to hit a boundary in a scratchy 34 before being dismissed by Hasan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 23:14
New Delhi: Pakistan cricket secured a stunning victory over hosts England in the first semi-final final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Cardiff, with speedster Hasan Ali claiming man-of-the-match crown for his special spell consisting of three wickets for 35 runs. (Champions Trophy - Full Coverage)

With England's Jonny Bairstow as his first victim, Hasan picked up the all important wickets of opposition skipper Eoin Morgan and star batsman Ben Stokes to defy the hosts any chance of building a solid partnership.

Here's how the 32-year-old had claimed all of his three wickets:-

Bairstow, dropped twice, accumulated 43 runs through good shot placement and quick running between the wickets before he pulled seamer Ali to Mohammad Hafeez at deep square leg.

Joe Root and Morgan continued to score at about five runs an over but Root, on 46, nicked leg-spinner Shadab Khan to wicketkeeper Sarfraz, and Morgan (33) aimed an expansive drive at the lively Hasan only to give Sarfraz another catch to leave England in trouble at 141 for four.

Stokes, one of the most destructive batsmen in the world, failed to hit a boundary in a scratchy 34 before being dismissed by Hasan.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed gave full credit to the bowlers for their disciplined yet aggressive display against England.

"Credit goes to the bowlers and the batters who finished it very well," Sarfraz said. "We adapted to the conditions, we knew if we restricted them we could easily chase it down.

"Every game is a knockout game and I told my boys to play their game and not worry about the result.

Hasan AliJonny BairstowEoin MorganBen stokesPak vs EngPakistan vs EnglandICC Champions Trophy

