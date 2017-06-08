close
WATCH: Imran Tahir's animated celebration after taking brilliant catch to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez during SA vs Pak tie

Tahir, who is known for his trademark celebrations, once again entertained the crowd by celebrating after grabbing a clean catch.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 13:11
WATCH: Imran Tahir&#039;s animated celebration after taking brilliant catch to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez during SA vs Pak tie

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday stunned South Africa to win their first match in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Sarfraz Ahmed's men completed a remarkable turnaround to beat AB de Villiers' men by 19 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method in their day/night Group B Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston and so maintained their hopes of a semi-final place.

After putting just 219 runs on board, barring Morne Morkel, none of the South African pacers could make an impact. Morkel picked all three wickets which fell in the Pakistani innings.

In the 24th over of the innings, Imran Tahir pulled off a brilliant catch at deep fine leg off Morkel's bowling to dismiss veteran Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez.

Morkel banged a short ball to Hafeez, who was surprised with the bounce and holed it down the leg side. Tahir nicely got under the ball and held on to the catch despite slipping due to the wet outfield.

Tahir, who is known for his trademark celebrations after picking a wicket, once again entertained the crowd by celebrating after grabbing a clean catch.

Watch his celebration here:

South Africa will conclude their group campaign against India at the Oval on Sunday, with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Tuesday. 

TAGS

Imran TahirSA vs PakICC Champions TrophySouth Africa CricketMohammad Hafeez

