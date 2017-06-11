WATCH: Is this for real! Two South African batsmen Faf du Plessis, David Miller fight for lives in farcical manner at the same end against India
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first at The Oval. After a decent start, the top-ranked ODI side in the world collapsed to 192 all out inside 44.3 overs.
New Delhi: In a do-or-die ICC Champions Trophy Group B match, two South African batsmen fought for their lives at the same end in a farcical manner against defending champions India at The Oval on Sunday.
That happened in the 30th over, off the first ball, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Here's what happened...
Ashwin bowled to Faf du Plessis, and moments later, both du Plessis and his partner David Miller were found running towards the striker's end and both were seen diving at the same. Indian fielders duly effected the run out. Those who have managed to witness the turn of events at that moment, would surely have seen the expression of Indian wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was an expression of disbelief, bordering in shock in awe. And it pretty much summed up that moment. He simply couldn't believe what had just happened.
Here's the video:
WICKET: Miller run-out courtesy a huge mix-up https://t.co/l37XDwRlbv #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 11, 2017
The winner of the match will proceed to the semi-finals.
England and Bangladesh have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A.
If India win today, they are likely to top the group and in that case, will play Bangladesh for a place in the final.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs South Africa
June 11 03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2