WATCH: Is this for real! Two South African batsmen Faf du Plessis, David Miller fight for lives in farcical manner at the same end against India

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first at The Oval. After a decent start, the top-ranked ODI side in the world collapsed to 192 all out inside 44.3 overs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 19:05
WATCH: Is this for real! Two South African batsmen Faf du Plessis, David Miller fight for lives in farcical manner at the same end against India
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: In a do-or-die ICC Champions Trophy Group B match, two South African batsmen fought for their lives at the same end in a farcical manner against defending champions India at The Oval on Sunday.

That happened in the 30th over, off the first ball, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Here's what happened...

Ashwin bowled to Faf du Plessis, and moments later, both du Plessis and his partner David Miller were found running towards the striker's end and both were seen diving at the same. Indian fielders duly effected the run out. Those who have managed to witness the turn of events at that moment, would surely have seen the expression of Indian wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was an expression of disbelief, bordering in shock in awe. And it pretty much summed up that moment. He simply couldn't believe what had just happened.

Here's the video:

The winner of the match will proceed to the semi-finals.

The winner of the match will proceed to the semi-finals.

England and Bangladesh have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A.

If India win today, they are likely to top the group and in that case, will play Bangladesh for a place in the final.

India vs South AfricaICC Champions TrophyFaf du PlessisDavid MillerMS DhoniRavichandran Ashwincricket videocricket news

