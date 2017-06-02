close
WATCH: Josh Hazlewood's cross-seam rips through New Zealand batting order at ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Josh Hazlewood completed the game with an excellent figure of 6/52. Interestingly, all of those came off cross-seam deliveries. Australia need 292 runs to win the match. As of now, rain has once again interrupted the game at Edgbaston.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 21:44
WATCH: Josh Hazlewood&#039;s cross-seam rips through New Zealand batting order at ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Screengrab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: From what looked set to go well over 320, Australian bowlers roared back to restrict New Zealand to 291. Courtesy Josh Hazlewood and his cross-seam deliveries that made quite an impact as the pacer scalped a sensational six-wicket haul to overturn Kiwi hopes. ( LIVE BLOG )

Opting to bat first, the Blackcaps got off to a confident start except for the early dismissal of Martin Guptill. Luke Ronchi notched up a swashbuckling 65 before John Hastings got the better of him. What followed was a clinical 99-run stand between experienced Ross Taylor and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, who went ahead to score his first ton against the Aussies.

All was well, and all was in control for the New Zealand side with the skipper standing tall at the crease, but the things took a sharp turn after the 39th over. With Kane's dismissal with a run out by Pat Cummins, the Blackcaps stuttered in the slog overs going seven wickets down scoring just 37 runs. And its architect – Josh Hazlewood.

The 26-year-old sent Neil Broom back in the 41st over and then James Neesham in the 43rd over to put the opponents seven down. He returned in the 45th over to dismiss Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner off successive deliveries to complete his fi-fer.

The last ball of that over, fuller, cross seam once again, placed it just outside off. Last man Trent Boult who looked to defend it, nicked the ball with an outside edge and Matthew Wade took it comfortably behind the wickets. And with that, fell the much-promising innings of the New Zealand side.

Josh Hazlewood completed the game with an excellent figure of 6/52. Interestingly, all of those came off cross-seam deliveries. Australia need 292 runs to win the match. As of now, rain has once again interrupted the game at Edgbaston.  

ICC Champions TrophyICC Champions Trophy 2017Josh HazlewoodNew Zealand. AustraliaAstralia vs New Zealandcricket newsKane WilliamsonLuke Ronchi

