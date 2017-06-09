WATCH: Kane Williamson's brain-fade moment! Bangla tigers make a feast out of messy Kiwi running

New Delhi: In a must-win Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand got off to a good start against Bangladesh at Sophia Graden, Cardiff. But the Kiwis lost the momentum despite half centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in the middle order.

The seasoned duo could have propelled the innings to a bigger total, but both failed to capitalise on their fifties. Taylor got out to a good delivery from Taskin Ahmed for 63 (82b), but there was no excuse for skipper Williamson.

The skipper ran himself out in a messy running between the wickets to give back the initiative to the Bangladeshis.

It happened in the 30th over. Williamson was going strong on 57, but a momentary lapse of concentration resulted in his run out. Taylor played the last ball of the over, bowled by Shakib Al Hasan, towards fine leg and Williamson hurried down the pitch for a non-existent single.

Mosaddek Hossain sent in a wide throw to the bowler's end, but Shakib did well to collect the ball and turn around to effect the run out in the most dramatic way, even as Williamson found himself out by some distance.

Here's the video:

At one point, Kiwis were looking at a score of more than 300 but, ended up scoring only 265 runs for the lose of eight wickets.

Winners of today's match stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, if group leaders England beat Australia tomorrow. Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have one point each, while Australia are at two. Hosts England have already qualified for the semis.