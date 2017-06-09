close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Kane Williamson's brain-fade moment! Bangla tigers make a feast out of messy Kiwi running

Winners of today's match stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, if group leaders England beat Australia tomorrow.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 19:59
WATCH: Kane Williamson&#039;s brain-fade moment! Bangla tigers make a feast out of messy Kiwi running
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: In a must-win Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand got off to a good start against Bangladesh at Sophia Graden, Cardiff. But the Kiwis lost the momentum despite half centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in the middle order.

The seasoned duo could have propelled the innings to a bigger total, but both failed to capitalise on their fifties. Taylor got out to a good delivery from Taskin Ahmed for 63 (82b), but there was no excuse for skipper Williamson.

The skipper ran himself out in a messy running between the wickets to give back the initiative to the Bangladeshis.

It happened in the 30th over. Williamson was going strong on 57, but a momentary lapse of concentration resulted in his run out. Taylor played the last ball of the over, bowled by Shakib Al Hasan, towards fine leg and Williamson hurried down the pitch for a non-existent single.

Mosaddek Hossain sent in a wide throw to the bowler's end, but Shakib did well to collect the ball and turn around to effect the run out in the most dramatic way, even as Williamson found himself out by some distance.

Here's the video:

At one point, Kiwis were looking at a score of more than 300 but, ended up scoring only 265 runs for the lose of eight wickets.

Winners of today's match stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, if group leaders England beat Australia tomorrow. Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have one point each, while Australia are at two. Hosts England have already qualified for the semis.

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017Bangladesh vs New ZealandKane WilliamsonShakib Al HasanRoss TaylorTaskin Ahmedcricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: AB de Villiers to undergo fitness test ahead of virtual quarter-final against India
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: AB de Villiers to undergo fitnes...

ICC #CT17, IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin against southpaws will be a preferred choice, feels South Africa coach Neil McKenzie
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC #CT17, IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin against southpaws...

Lionel Messi`s Argentina down Brazil in Australian `Superclasico`
Football

Lionel Messi`s Argentina down Brazil in Australian `Supercl...

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar direct hit FLOORS Kusal Mendis in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar direct hit FLOORS Kusal Mendis in...

Saudi Arabia&#039;s football bosses apologise after facing backlash for disrespecting minute&#039;s silence for London attack
Football

Saudi Arabia's football bosses apologise after facing...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Here&#039;s how the qualification scenario for semi-final stage looks like
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Here's how the qualificatio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
NZ 265/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN need 253 runs in 268 balls at 5.66 rpo
BAN 13/3 (5.2 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

India Vs Sri Lanka

June 8  03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L)
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets