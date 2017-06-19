close
WATCH: Kashmiri youth celebrates after India's defeat in ICC Champions Trophy final

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in fact, took to Twitter to congratulate Pakistan, sparking a major outrage on Twitter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 18:03
WATCH: Kashmiri youth celebrates after India&#039;s defeat in ICC Champions Trophy final

New Delhi: While the Indian cricket fans were mourning their team's loss to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, a video footage showed how people in Kashmir were rather celebrating Virat Kohli and Co's defeat in the final.

Shockingly, people in Indian occupied Kashmir were seen bursting crackers to celebrate Pakistan's win. Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in fact, took to Twitter to congratulate Pakistan, sparking a major outrage on Twitter which also involved an apt reply from Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Here's the video of youth celebrating India's defeat by bursting crackers:-

Post conclusion of the match, several video footages surfaced showing fans in Pakistan flooding the streets draped in their national green and white flag in celebration on Sunday after their national team trounced arch-foe India in the Champions Trophy final.

Fireworks and jubilatory volleys of gunfire echoed around major cities as traffic ground to a halt, and young men danced to the beat of drums following their team's 180-run victory in the match at The Oval in London.

KashmirIndia vs PakistanICC Champions TrophyChampions Trophy finalIndia occupied KashmirPakistan victory celebration Kashmir

