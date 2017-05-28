WATCH: Lightening quick MS Dhoni stumping leaves rock-star Ravindra Jadeja beaming with pride in IND-NZ warm-up match

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 21:28
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: Defending champions India had a field day on their first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval, London on Sunday.

India first bowled out the Kiwis for a lowly 189, then were in complete control in the chase before rain interrupted the play. India were 129/3 after 26 overs with skipper Virat Kohli (52) and MS Dhoni (17) at the crease.

There were many take-away moments for India, but the defining moment, probably, was the stumping of Colin de Grandhomme in the 23rd over, thanks to a brilliant jugalbandi between usual suspects Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Seeing de Grandhomme come down the pitch, Jadeja cut the length of his delivery and pushed it wide. Then, Dhoni produced a lightning quick stumping, leaving the Kiwi batsman well short of his crease.

Here's the video:

Jadeja was given only four overs in the 38.3 overs Kiwi innings, but 28-year-old was sensational in his spell. His figures were: 4-0-8-2.

As seen in the video, Jadeja also got the wicket of New Zealand's top-scorer Luke Ronchi with a beauty.

For the record, Jadeja was the leading wicket-taker in the previous edition of Champions Trophy, which India won.

Ravindra JadejaMS Dhoni stumpingIndia vs New Zealandcricket videoICC Champions Trophy 2017Virat KohliColin de Grandhommecricket news

