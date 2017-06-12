close
WATCH: Manoj Tiwary rips apart Rashid Latif for badmouthing Virender Sehwag

Soon after Virender Sehwag took a dig at Pakistani team, Rashid Latif uploaded a 15-minute video on Facebook where he used disrespectful comments for Nawab of Nazafgarh.

Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 12:06
New Delhi: Days after former Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Rashid Latif's 15-minute video criticising former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag went viral on social media, Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary slammed the veteran Pakistan for his rant against Sehwag.

Tiwary, who was seen playing for Rising Pune Supergiant tenth edition of Indian Premier League, took to Twitter to upload two videos lambasting Latif for his comments.

"I was forced to upload this video. Though I do not upload video messages, I had too since a while back I watched a video by Rashid Latif – you guys might have heard his name...where he has used disrespectful words for our great batsman Virender Sehwag. I was thus wondering what could be the reason behind him uploading such a video. I then realised that he has done so only to get fame of 60 seconds. The kind of words he has used, nobody will call him on television in expert panel since he has no manners," Tiwary said.

Tiwary also went on to ask Rashid to go and check his numbers which he might not understand since they were in English. 

Watch the complete video here:

Tiwary also issued a big warning for Latif telling him not to upload any such video in future.

It all started after Sehwag took a dig at the Pakistani team after Men in Blue's 124-run win over Sarfraz Ahmed's men.

“Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK,” Sehwag had tweeted.

It did not go down well with Latif, who uploaded a 15-minute video - where he used disrespectful words for the Nawab of Nazafgarh.

The 48-year-old took to Facebook to post the video with a message that read, "Special response to Sehwag."

Men in Blue reached the semi-finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over South Africa on Sunday.

Pakistan are up against Sri Lanka in Match 12 of the tournament and the winning team will become the fourth semi-finalist.

Along with India, Bangladesh and hosts England are the other two teams to have sealed the semi-final spot.

