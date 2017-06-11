WATCH: Mercurial Yuvraj Singh steals the India-South Africa show with massive six

New Delhi: Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh on Sunday played a majestic little cameo against South Africa in India's do-or-die final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval, London.

Chasing a relatively small target of 192 runs, India lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the sixth over, but a match-high 128-run stand between another opener Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli helped India inch closer to the target.

Then, Dhawan departed in the 31st over, with the defending champions still needing 40 runs to win the match a seal a last-four spot.

Then came Yuvraj, one of the cleanest strikers of cricket ball, to finished off the chase. He remained unbeaten on 23 off 25 balls, with the help of a four and a six.

But what cricket fans will remember is his finishing touch, a beautifully executed flick over mid-wicket, which landed in the crowd. A dejected Jean-Paul Duminy could only appreciate the shot.

Here's the video:

India won the match by eight wickets, and are likely to play giant-killing giants Bangladesh for a place in the next Sunday's final.