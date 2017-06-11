WATCH: Mercurial Yuvraj Singh steals the India-South Africa show with massive six
India won the match by eight wickets, and are likely to play giant-killing giants Bangladesh for a place in the next Sunday's final.
New Delhi: Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh on Sunday played a majestic little cameo against South Africa in India's do-or-die final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval, London.
Chasing a relatively small target of 192 runs, India lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the sixth over, but a match-high 128-run stand between another opener Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli helped India inch closer to the target.
Then, Dhawan departed in the 31st over, with the defending champions still needing 40 runs to win the match a seal a last-four spot.
Then came Yuvraj, one of the cleanest strikers of cricket ball, to finished off the chase. He remained unbeaten on 23 off 25 balls, with the help of a four and a six.
But what cricket fans will remember is his finishing touch, a beautifully executed flick over mid-wicket, which landed in the crowd. A dejected Jean-Paul Duminy could only appreciate the shot.
Here's the video:
Nissan POTD - Yuvraj 6 to win the macth https://t.co/Pv7HdjTVKC #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 11, 2017
India won the match by eight wickets, and are likely to play giant-killing giants Bangladesh for a place in the next Sunday's final.
From Zee News
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan
June 12 03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
India Vs South Africa
June 11 03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2