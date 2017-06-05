WATCH: Mitchell Starc's triple-wicket maiden over leaves Bangladesh devastated
The 27-year-old, in his spell of 8.3 overs, took four wickets including a triple-wicket maiden over.
New Delhi: It was billed a David vs Goliath encounter, but turned out to be much nastier match-up between cricket's upstarts Bangladesh and world champions Australia.
In a Group A clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia bowled out sixth rank Bangladesh for 182 inside 45 overs at The Oval on Monday. And the wrecker-in-chief was Mitchell Starc.
With openers Tamim Iqbal playing a fighting knock, Bangladesh were in a good position to post a respectable, if not a fighting total. But Starc gave the Bangladesh lower-order no chance.
The 27-year-old, in his spell of 8.3 overs, took four wickets including a triple-wicket maiden over. He accounted for Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain in that devastating 43rd over. But unluckily for the Aussie pacer, he narrowly missed the stumps with a hat-trick ball in that magic over.
Starc cleaned up the Bangladesh tail by removing Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the 45th over. Starc's figures in his last nine deliveries read W,0,W,W,0,0,0,1,W.
#CT17 Aus v Ban: Mitchell Starc 4-29 https://t.co/zO6CUHhgQd #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 5, 2017
At the start of the over, Bangladesh were 181/6, but ended up all out 182. Such was the devastation.
From Zee News
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0