WATCH: Mitchell Starc's triple-wicket maiden over leaves Bangladesh devastated

New Delhi: It was billed a David vs Goliath encounter, but turned out to be much nastier match-up between cricket's upstarts Bangladesh and world champions Australia.

In a Group A clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia bowled out sixth rank Bangladesh for 182 inside 45 overs at The Oval on Monday. And the wrecker-in-chief was Mitchell Starc.

With openers Tamim Iqbal playing a fighting knock, Bangladesh were in a good position to post a respectable, if not a fighting total. But Starc gave the Bangladesh lower-order no chance.

The 27-year-old, in his spell of 8.3 overs, took four wickets including a triple-wicket maiden over. He accounted for Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain in that devastating 43rd over. But unluckily for the Aussie pacer, he narrowly missed the stumps with a hat-trick ball in that magic over.

Starc cleaned up the Bangladesh tail by removing Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the 45th over. Starc's figures in his last nine deliveries read W,0,W,W,0,0,0,1,W.

At the start of the over, Bangladesh were 181/6, but ended up all out 182. Such was the devastation.