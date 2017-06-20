WATCH: MS Dhoni pacifies angry Mohammed Shami for confronting Pakistani fan post ‘Who’s your Daddy?’ taunt

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team won its maiden ICC Champions Trophy with a comprehensive 180-run win over defending champions India in the final of the coveted tournament.

While the Men in Blue were returning back in the dressing room after the match, Pakistani fans taunted them with provocative remarks.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, one of the Pakistani fans constantly passed comments on Indian players as they made their way towards the dressing room. While most of the Indian players ignored the comments from the fan who was desperate to get a reaction, he finally got one when Mohammed Shami lost his cool when the fan asked him "Baap kaun hai?" (who is the daddy?)

Watch the video here:

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni ensured there was no controversy as he pacified the pacer and took him into the dressing room with him.