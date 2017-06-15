close
WATCH: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva hits all the right notes in this viral video, shared by mommy Sakshi

The young Dhoni family are in England as India bid to defend the ICC Champions Trophy title, which they won four years ago.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 17:14
WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva hits all the right notes in this viral video, shared by mommy Sakshi
Courtesy: Instagram (sakshisingh_r)

New Delhi: "Child is the father of man," so thus wrote William Wordsworth in his poem, "Rainbow" or "My Heart Leaps Up". And even in this age, guardians to any child are living by that dictum.

Well, it seems former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has found a perfect field for her daughter Ziva to explore and build a career on it. Or may be, he has got enough reasons to expose her two-year-old daughter to the art of music, just to make the child a well-rounded individual.

On Thursday, Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a video of their daughter playing piano, and the upload has already become a viral on social media circles.

Here are the videos:

 

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

The young Dhoni family are in England as India bid to defend the ICC Champions Trophy title, which they won four years ago.

Team India are taking on their South Asian nieghbours Bangladesh in the semi-final for the right to play another arch-rivals Pakistan in the Sunday's final.

TAGS

Mahendra Singh DhoniZiva DhoniSakshi DhonipianoICC Champions TrophyIndia vs BangladeshViral videocricket news

