WATCH: MS Dhoni's ICC Champions Trophy photoshoot 'behind the scenes' footage

India will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on Sunday, and Bangladesh on Tuesday, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Group B opener on June 4 at Edgbaston.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 20:18
WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s ICC Champions Trophy photoshoot &#039;behind the scenes&#039; footage
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni posed for photos before Team India's practice session on Saturday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the 'behind the scenes' footage from the photoshoot.

Here's the video:

Dhoni led India to their second ICC Champions Trophy title in the last edition of the tournament in 2013.

But the 35-year-old stepped down as the captain of India's limited-overs' sides in January.

Kohli & Co will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on Sunday, and Bangladesh on Tuesday, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Group B opener on June 4 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India, ICC Champions Trophy

