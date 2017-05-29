WATCH: MS Dhoni's nasty collision with New Zealand's Tim Southee during CT2017 warm-up match

London: A week ahead of their first match against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy, Men in Blue got their campaign off to a good start by defeating New Zealand in comprehensive manner in what was their first warm-up match.

Kane Williamson's decision to bat first after winning toss didn't work in his favour as Mohammed Shami (3/47) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/28) dismantled their batting order through some disciplined bowling and restricted them to a paltry total of 189 runs.

In reply, after losing Ajinkya Rahane (7) in the fifth over, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and Virat Kohli (52*) resurrected India's chase by stitching a 68-run stand for second wicket. Men in Blue then lost wickets of Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik (0) in quick succession.

It was then that Kohli and MS Dhoni (17*) stitched an unbeaten 25-run partnership before rain interrupted the proceedings.

After a forgettable show at IPL 2017, while Kohli reached a fifty, Dhoni too was looking in good rhythm.

There was an incident where Dhoni was involved in a nasty collision with Kiwi pacer Tim Southee.

The Ranchi-born cricketer rushed for a single after working Southee's ball down the leg side. With his eyes on the ball, Dhoni collided with Southee - who was looking at the non-striker's end.

The two cricketers exchanged smiles after the incident.

Watch the video here:

India will play another warm-up match against Bangladesh before taking on Pakistan in their opening match of the prestigious tournament.

Men in Blue will enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating England in the final of the previous edition.