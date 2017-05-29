close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: MS Dhoni's nasty collision with New Zealand's Tim Southee during CT2017 warm-up match

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was involved in a nasty collision with New Zealand pacer Tim Southee while trying to steal a single in India's first warm-up match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 12:38
WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s nasty collision with New Zealand&#039;s Tim Southee during CT2017 warm-up match

London: A week ahead of their first match against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy, Men in Blue got their campaign off to a good start by defeating New Zealand in comprehensive manner in what was their first warm-up match.

Kane Williamson's decision to bat first after winning toss didn't work in his favour as Mohammed Shami (3/47) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/28) dismantled their batting order through some disciplined bowling and restricted them to a paltry total of 189 runs.

In reply, after losing Ajinkya Rahane (7) in the fifth over, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and Virat Kohli (52*) resurrected India's chase by stitching a 68-run stand for second wicket. Men in Blue then lost wickets of Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik (0) in quick succession.

It was then that Kohli and MS Dhoni (17*) stitched an unbeaten 25-run partnership before rain interrupted the proceedings.

After a forgettable show at IPL 2017, while Kohli reached a fifty, Dhoni too was looking in good rhythm.

There was an incident where Dhoni was involved in a nasty collision with Kiwi pacer Tim Southee.

The Ranchi-born cricketer rushed for a single after working Southee's ball down the leg side. With his eyes on the ball, Dhoni collided with Southee - who was looking at the non-striker's end.

The two cricketers exchanged smiles after the incident.

Watch the video here:

India will play another warm-up match against Bangladesh before taking on Pakistan in their opening match of the prestigious tournament.

Men in Blue will enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating England in the final of the previous edition.

TAGS

MS DhoniTim SoutheeInd vs NZ warm-upICC Champions TrophyNasty collision

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma set to get some time at top against Bangladesh in final warm-up tie
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma set to get some time at...

India vs Pakistan: Sports Minister Vijay Goel rules out bilateral series between arch-rivals in current scenario
ICC Champions Trophycricket

India vs Pakistan: Sports Minister Vijay Goel rules out bil...

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth to start as favourites in India&#039;s campaign at Thailand Open
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth to start as favourites in Indi...

England look to action man Ben Stokes in ICC Champions Trophy 2017
ICC Champions Trophycricket

England look to action man Ben Stokes in ICC Champions Trop...

ICC Champions Trophy: Australia ready to let loose &#039;big four&#039; pacemen at tournament; warn England ahead of Ashes
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Australia ready to let loose 'bi...

ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand&#039;s Ross Taylor hopeful of adding major title to his list of credentials
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand's Ross Taylor hopefu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video