WATCH: MS Dhoni's safe hands, R Ashwin's trickery send Hashim Amla packing in IND vs SA match

After being introduced in the 10th over, Ashwin handed India their first success, getting the dangerous Hashim Amla caught behind in the 18th over.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 16:45
WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s safe hands, R Ashwin&#039;s trickery send Hashim Amla packing in IND vs SA match
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: With plenty of talks and speculation surrounding Ravichandran Ashwin's absence from India's squad from the first two matches of the ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli handed the off-spinner a much-needed appearance against South Africa as the skipper preferred experience over Umesh Yadav's raw yet promising talent. (IND vs SA - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Much was being talked about Ashwin's absence, while many greats of the game talking about how important it is to play the experienced spinner against the Proteas.

After being introduced in the 10th over, Ashwin handed India their first success, getting the dangerous Hashim Amla caught behind in the 18th over, a lot of credit of which goes to MS Dhoni's safe hands behind the stumps.

Here's the link to Amla's dismissal:-

It was the Indian captain Virat Kohli who won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first.

Both teams made one change to their squad. While Umesh Yadav was replaced by star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashiwn. South Africa speedster Wayne Parnell made way for Andile Phehlukwayo.

Brief Scores: Over 24 | SA 116/1 | Quinton de Kock 53, Faf du Plesis 20

TAGS

Ind vs SARavichandran AshwinHashim AmlaVirat KohliIndia vs South AfricaChampions TrophyICC CT 2017Champions Trophy videos

