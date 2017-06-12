close
WATCH: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed asks for referral despite dropping catch vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka looked set for a big score after being asked to bat in the final Group B match but Amir (2/53) and Junaid (3/40) scripted a turnaround with fiery spells.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 21:13
WATCH: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed asks for referral despite dropping catch vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Fast bowlers Mohammed Amir and Junaid Khan combined to polish off the middle order, helping Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 236 in a virtual quarterfinal of the ICC Champions Trophy today, and while it was a fairly convenient evening for Pak bowlers and fielders, the fielders including skipper Sarfraz Ahmed did drop a few catches. (CT 2017 - SL vs PAK - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

As Mohammad Amir bowled to Asela Gunaratne, the Sri Lankan edged it before Sarfraz dived to catch the ball. Unsure of whether it was out or not out, the wicket-keeper signaled to the umpire that a TV review should be taken.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Sri Lanka looked set for a big score after being asked to bat in the final Group B match but Amir (2/53) and Junaid (3/40) scripted a turnaround with fiery spells.

Hasan Ali (3/43) was another Pakistani paceman who made an impact at the start of the innings.

Opener Niroshan Dickwella (73) and skipper Angelo Mathews (39) had put on a display of resolute batting before Amir scalped the latter to trigger the collapse at Sophia Gardens.

Amir and Junaid took two wickets each in the space of 3.2 overs as Sri Lanka lost four wickets, including the well-set Mathews and Dickwella, for six runs.

Lower-order batsmen Suranga Lakmal (26) and Asela Gunaratne (27) offered dogged resistance taking Sri Lankan innings close to the 250-run mark. They added 46 crucial runs for the eighth wicket.

Sarfraz AhmedSri Lanka vs PakistanSL vs PAKICC Champions TrophyCT 2017Mohammad AmirAsela Gunaratne

