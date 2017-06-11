WATCH: Record run-outs! India emerge unrivaled fielding side in ICC Champions Trophy
India effected two run-outs in their do-or-die ICC Champions Trophy, Group B match against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday, thus making Virat Kohli & Co statistically the best fielding unit in the tournament.
With those two wickets, India has now six run-outs in this edition of the tournament. But no other team has more than two. Today, India first send back rival captain AB de Villiers, thanks to a Hardik Pandya-MS Dhoni combo in the 29th over, then dismissed David Miller in the next over, in a farcical manner.
Here are the videos:
RUN-OUT: Two crucial run-outs peg South Africa back https://t.co/t1g9VD6zAf #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 11, 2017
Put into bat by Kohli, the top-ranked Proteas succumbed to Indian bowlers, and were dismissed for a paltry 191 inside 45 overs.
The winner of the match will proceed to the semi-finals of the tournament. India are the defending champions, while the Proteas are the winners of the inaugural edition in 1998.
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs South Africa
June 11 03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2