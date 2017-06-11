WATCH: Record run-outs! India emerge unrivaled fielding side in ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: India effected two run-outs in their do-or-die ICC Champions Trophy, Group B match against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday, thus making Virat Kohli & Co statistically the best fielding unit in the tournament.

With those two wickets, India has now six run-outs in this edition of the tournament. But no other team has more than two. Today, India first send back rival captain AB de Villiers, thanks to a Hardik Pandya-MS Dhoni combo in the 29th over, then dismissed David Miller in the next over, in a farcical manner.

Here are the videos:

Put into bat by Kohli, the top-ranked Proteas succumbed to Indian bowlers, and were dismissed for a paltry 191 inside 45 overs.

The winner of the match will proceed to the semi-finals of the tournament. India are the defending champions, while the Proteas are the winners of the inaugural edition in 1998.