WATCH: Rohit Sharma reveals Team India's 'Baahubali' and it's not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli

Ever since the cult Bollywood movie Baahubali hit the theatres, fans across the world have been comparing their heroes with the characters of the film.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 09:50
New Delhi: Ever since the cult Bollywood movie Baahubali hit the theatres, fans across the world have been comparing their heroes with the characters of the film.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were recently spotted with Team India's Baahubali.

You are wrong if you are thinking that the two batsmen were with MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli.

Rohit uploaded a video on Instagram with a message that read, "Always fun when you are with the Bahubali of #TeamIndia."

While Rohit's video created a lot of buzz on social media, the Baahubali he was mentioning was none other that Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar.

Watch the video here:

 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Team India is currently participating in the ICC Champions Trophy where they got off to a winning start by clinching victory in the first match against Pakistan. Men in Blue will now take on Sri Lanka in their second match, today, at the Oval.

TAGS

Rohit SharmaAjinkya RahaneBaahubaliZoravarShilkhar Dhawan

Live Score Card

PAK 119/3 (27.0 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA 219/8 (50.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs New Zealand

June 6  03:00 pm IST
England beat New Zealand by 87 runs

Australia Vs Bangladesh

June 5  06:00 pm IST
No result
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 1 1 0 2
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 151 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets