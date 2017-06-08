WATCH: Rohit Sharma reveals Team India's 'Baahubali' and it's not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Ever since the cult Bollywood movie Baahubali hit the theatres, fans across the world have been comparing their heroes with the characters of the film.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were recently spotted with Team India's Baahubali.

You are wrong if you are thinking that the two batsmen were with MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli.

Rohit uploaded a video on Instagram with a message that read, "Always fun when you are with the Bahubali of #TeamIndia."

While Rohit's video created a lot of buzz on social media, the Baahubali he was mentioning was none other that Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar.

Watch the video here:

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Team India is currently participating in the ICC Champions Trophy where they got off to a winning start by clinching victory in the first match against Pakistan. Men in Blue will now take on Sri Lanka in their second match, today, at the Oval.