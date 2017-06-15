WATCH: Rohit Sharma decimates high-flying Bangladesh with batting masterclass; reaches century with six

New Delhi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma toyed with high-flying Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston on Thursday.

After winning the toss, India captain Virat Kohli asked Bangladesh to bat first. The minnows managed to post a fighting 264/7 in their 50 overs play.

India, as usual, started the chase well with openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan posting 87 runs inside 15 overs. After Dhawan's departure, skipper Kohli joined the leather hunt.

But the moment of the innings belonged to Rohit, who hit a six to reach his 11th ODI hundred, second against Bangladesh.

He hit the last ball of the 33rd over, bowled by Mustafizur Rahman over fine leg boundary. Here's the video:

Rohit and Kohli stitched an unbeaten 178-run stand for the second-wicket to set up a thumping nine-wicket win.

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in Sunday's final.