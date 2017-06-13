close
WATCH: Sare English wale hain? Sarfraz Ahmed asks in press conference if only English speaking reporters are present

The first thing that the Pakistani skipper asked after getting himself prepared for the reporters to fire questions was, "Saare English waale hi hain kya?"

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 19:26
WATCH: Sare English wale hain? Sarfraz Ahmed asks in press conference if only English speaking reporters are present

New Delhi: After guiding Pakistan to a much-needed win over Sri Lanka in the final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Monday, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed felt rather disappointed knowing that only English speaking reporters were present at the press conference.

Courtesy a sloppy fielding performance by the Sri Lankans, Pakistan became the 4th team after England, Bangladesh and India to reach the semi-final. Sarfraz, who top-scored for his side with a 61 after the Lankans dropped his catches on a couple of occasions, knew little of what was awaiting him in the presser.

WATCH: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed asks for referral despite dropping catch vs Sri Lanka

The first thing that the Pakistani skipper asked after getting himself prepared for the reporters to fire questions was, "Saare English waale hi hain kya?"

Here's the full video:-

Sarfraz looked surprised as soon as he realized that only English speaking reporters have gathered up for his interview.

