WATCH: Scary! Virat Kohli performs death dance to intimidate departing Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim
New Delhi: Virat Kohli is known for playing hard and fair. But on Thursday, during the India-Bangladesh semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy at Birmingham, the Team India skipper showed a never-before-seen avatar and threatened opponents with his death dance.
After winning the toss, Kohli asked Bangladesh to bat first. Indian bowlers provided a dream start by reducing the sixth ranked team to 179/5 inside 36th over.
All these while Kohli was marshaling his resources, but in the 36th over, he took the centre stage by taking a catch to remove dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim.
After taking a well-judged catch at short mid-wicket, the 28-year-old stuck his toungue out while celebrating the wicket with the bowler Kedar Jadhav in a manner which can be best described as a death dance, akin to Rudra Tandava associated with Shiva himself.
Here's the video:
@imVkohli enjoyed that one!#BANvIND #CT17 pic.twitter.com/tRDKGNFltN
— ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017
WICKET: Mushfiqur Rahim is dismissed by Kedar Jadhav for 61 https://t.co/bn5zM3dcrj #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 15, 2017
Mushfiqur made a measured 61 off 85 balls with the help of four fours. Bangladesh managed to post a fighting total of 264/7.
The winner of today's match will play Pakistan in Sunday's final.
