WATCH: Scary! Virat Kohli performs death dance to intimidate departing Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is known for playing hard and fair. But on Thursday, during the India-Bangladesh semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy at Birmingham, the Team India skipper showed a never-before-seen avatar and threatened opponents with his death dance.

After winning the toss, Kohli asked Bangladesh to bat first. Indian bowlers provided a dream start by reducing the sixth ranked team to 179/5 inside 36th over.

All these while Kohli was marshaling his resources, but in the 36th over, he took the centre stage by taking a catch to remove dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim.

After taking a well-judged catch at short mid-wicket, the 28-year-old stuck his toungue out while celebrating the wicket with the bowler Kedar Jadhav in a manner which can be best described as a death dance, akin to Rudra Tandava associated with Shiva himself.

Here's the video:

Mushfiqur made a measured 61 off 85 balls with the help of four fours. Bangladesh managed to post a fighting total of 264/7.

The winner of today's match will play Pakistan in Sunday's final.