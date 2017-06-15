close
WATCH: Scary! Virat Kohli performs death dance to intimidate departing Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 19:52
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is known for playing hard and fair. But on Thursday, during the India-Bangladesh semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy at Birmingham, the Team India skipper showed a never-before-seen avatar and threatened opponents with his death dance.

After winning the toss, Kohli asked Bangladesh to bat first. Indian bowlers provided a dream start by reducing the sixth ranked team to 179/5 inside 36th over.

All these while Kohli was marshaling his resources, but in the 36th over, he took the centre stage by taking a catch to remove dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim.

After taking a well-judged catch at short mid-wicket, the 28-year-old stuck his toungue out while celebrating the wicket with the bowler Kedar Jadhav in a manner which can be best described as a death dance, akin to Rudra Tandava associated with Shiva himself.

Here's the video:

Mushfiqur made a measured 61 off 85 balls with the help of four fours. Bangladesh managed to post a fighting total of 264/7.

The winner of today's match will play Pakistan in Sunday's final.

TAGS

Virat KohliIndia vs BangladeshICC Champions Trophydeath danceMushfiqur RahimKedar JadhavRudra TandavaShivacricket videocricket news

Live Score Card

Live
BAN 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND need 88 runs in 132 balls at 4 rpo
IND 177/1 (28.0 ov)
Live
SCO 317/6 (50.0 ov)
ZIM need 214 runs in 180 balls at 7.13 rpo
ZIM 104/3 (20.0 ov)
ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets